Two killed, as many injured in firing incident

NAROWAL: Two people, including a woman, were killed and as many were injured in a domestic dispute in Daska on Sunday.

Sialkot Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that they were informed that four people, including two women, were injured in a shooting at a house in Lakra Kalan village on Eimanabad Road in Daska tehsil.

He said that on reaching the scene, rescue teams found Muhammad Parvez (48), Safina Majeed (35), Muhammad Arif (40) and Hafeez Bibi (70) seriously injured in the shooting. He said the accused had fled the scene brandishing a weapon after the shooting.

He said that the rescue medical team provided first aid to the injured, while Parvez and Safina died on the spot due to their critical condition. The rescue team shifted the other two injured to the Sialkot Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

He said the local police reached the spot and the rescue team, after completing its operation, handed over the dead bodies to the police.

According to local residents, Safina Bibi had come to the house after a quarrel with her husband Muhammad Majeed.

On Saturday night, Muhammad Majeed had entered the house of his in-laws and opened fire.

The accused’s brother and wife died on the spot while his mother-in-law and brother-in-law were seriously injured.

The police took both dead bodies into their custody and shifted them to the hospital for postmortem and necessary legal action.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026