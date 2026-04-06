‘Punjab cracks down on drug trafficking’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari met with Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yaseen Joyia and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between Punjab and Sri Lanka in various sectors. Special focus was given to eliminating the drugs and strengthening rehabilitation programmes for drug addicts.

Ms Bokhari stated the Punjab government’s stance against drug traffickers was firm and uncompromising and emphasised that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made a drug-free province her top priority.

She added that protecting the younger generation from the destructive impact of narcotics was a mission of the Punjab government. To achieve this, she said, extensive awareness campaigns had been launched in educational institutions to prevent drug abuse.

The minister appreciated the role of the “Drug Advisory Training Hub” in combating narcotics, stating that the Punjab government would continue to work closely with the institution to eradicate drugs and raise public awareness.

Secretary Information Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani, social figure Zulfiqar Hussain and Syed Mohsin were also present.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026