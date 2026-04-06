Naqvi calls on Tablighi Jamaat leaders

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the international Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Raiwind, where he met senior leaders of the organisation, including Maulana Amjad Farooq, Maulana Aamir, Anwar Ghani, Imtiaz Ghani, Maulana Mudassar Shaheen and others.

The interior minister also held meetings with visiting religious scholars from India and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Naqvi appreciated the significant and valuable contributions of Tablighi Jamaat’s leadership to the promotion of Islam.

Foreign delegates expressed their gratitude to the minister for his cooperation in the issuance of visas to them. They stated that due to the exceptional support of the Ministry of Interior, they faced no visa issues this time. Senior members from Bangladesh invited Mr Naqvi to the international Tablighi congregation to be held in their country.

The minister assured the organisers of his ministry’s full cooperation in holding the annual congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, pledging complete facilitation to foreign delegations in obtaining visas. He said special counters would be established at airports this year for foreign delegates.

Mr Naqvi emphasised that facilitating the preaching of Islam is both a responsibility and a virtuous act, and the contributions of Tablighi Jamaat’s leadership in spreading the message of Islam will always be remembered.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the elimination of evil and falsehood and the supremacy of truth.

Special prayers were also made for Pakistan’s security, development, prosperity and peace.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026