Rs16.3bn sewerage project launched in Sialkot

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif laid the foundation stone of Rs16.3bn mega project of “Improvement of Sewerage and Drainage System Sialkot” on Sunday.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Noorul Amin Mengal, Sialkot Deputy CommissionerSaba Asghar Ali, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, Provincial Minister Manshallah Butt and MPA Faisal Ikram were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Asif said the project was being launched for the convenience of the citizens of Sialkot. He directed the institutions concerned to complete all development projects within the stipulated time without compromising on quality. Completion of a quality project would provide sustainable and best facilities to the citizens, he said and added that the positive effects of the mega project would soon be visible to the public.

The minister said the aim of this project was to develop the historical and commercial centres of the city on beautiful and modern lines. He added that modern machinery worth Rs650m was being provided to Wasa Sialkot to improve the sanitation and drainage system. Modern automatic machines would be added to Wasa in the next two months and the capacity of sanitation services would increase significantly.

Mr Mengal and DC Saba Asghar Ali gave a briefing on the project.

Mr Mengal said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had approved mega projects for laying a total of 61km of sewerage in Sialkot city. He said two modern disposal stations of 380 cusecs would also be constructed as part of this project and that after the installation of the sewerage , the related roads would be restored to their original condition.

Wasa MD Faisal Shahzad said all departments had been digitised to improve the efficiency of the organisation. He said that during the last three months, Wasa made a record recovery of Rs119m in terms of water supply while all water supply tube wells and disposal stations had been made online. He said 2,900 manhole covers had been connected to the GIS system to improve monitoring and service delivery.

The federal minister later laid the foundation stone of the “Iqbal Manzil and Allied Bazaar Beautification Project” to be completed at the cost of Rs300m.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026