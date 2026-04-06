E-Paper | July 12, 2026

THAAP hosts talk by Dr Samia Altaf : Hurdles to achieve full outcomes of foreign-funded uplift projects discussed

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: THAAP hosted on Sunday a session where renowned development expert Dr Samia Altaf critically examined why decades of foreign aid has failed to translate into meaningful and sustainable development in countries like Pakistan.

Drawing on her extensive experience with international aid agencies, Dr Samia argued that the problem lies not in the lack of funding, but in the flawed processes through which aid is designed, managed and spent.

She described foreign assistance as a “multi-headed beast,” controlled by a network of actors, including donor governments, agencies such as USAID, consultants, NGOs, and multiple tiers of the recipient country’s administration.

She noted that these stakeholders often operate within their own interests, resulting in a system where funds are spent and targets appear to be met, but real development remains illusive.

Dr Samia emphasised that the two most important stakeholders – the taxpayers in donor countries and the citizens of recipient nations – remain largely unaware of how aid is utilised and why outcomes fall short.

Sharing insights from her book “Tamasha Ahl-e-Karam,” she presented case studies from projects she supervised, highlighting issues such as bureaucratic hurdles, mismanagement, corruption and the influence of self-serving consultants. She pointed out that an excessive focus on fund utilisation and “burn rates” often overshadows the actual impact.

She further observed that many actors in the system fail to address root causes, instead prioritising personal gains and privileges, which ultimately undermines public welfare.

She also identified a lingering colonial mindset within local bureaucracies as a barrier to effective development.

Referring to sectors such as the Pakistan Nursing Council, Women Development Division, population welfare programmes and regional training institutes, she illustrated how systemic inefficiencies continue to limit progress.

During the interactive session, Dr Samia emphasised that Pakistan must learn from countries like China, South Korea, Malaysia etc which aligned foreign aid with their national priorities rather than external agendas.

In her concluding remarks, she asserted that foreign aid mechanisms often foster dependency rather than genuine development, underscoring the need for greater ownership, transparency and locally-driven strategies.

The session concluded with an engaging discussion, providing the participants with critical insights into the structural challenges of the development framework.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe