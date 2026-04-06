THAAP hosts talk by Dr Samia Altaf : Hurdles to achieve full outcomes of foreign-funded uplift projects discussed

LAHORE: THAAP hosted on Sunday a session where renowned development expert Dr Samia Altaf critically examined why decades of foreign aid has failed to translate into meaningful and sustainable development in countries like Pakistan.

Drawing on her extensive experience with international aid agencies, Dr Samia argued that the problem lies not in the lack of funding, but in the flawed processes through which aid is designed, managed and spent.

She described foreign assistance as a “multi-headed beast,” controlled by a network of actors, including donor governments, agencies such as USAID, consultants, NGOs, and multiple tiers of the recipient country’s administration.

She noted that these stakeholders often operate within their own interests, resulting in a system where funds are spent and targets appear to be met, but real development remains illusive.

Dr Samia emphasised that the two most important stakeholders – the taxpayers in donor countries and the citizens of recipient nations – remain largely unaware of how aid is utilised and why outcomes fall short.

Sharing insights from her book “Tamasha Ahl-e-Karam,” she presented case studies from projects she supervised, highlighting issues such as bureaucratic hurdles, mismanagement, corruption and the influence of self-serving consultants. She pointed out that an excessive focus on fund utilisation and “burn rates” often overshadows the actual impact.

She further observed that many actors in the system fail to address root causes, instead prioritising personal gains and privileges, which ultimately undermines public welfare.

She also identified a lingering colonial mindset within local bureaucracies as a barrier to effective development.

Referring to sectors such as the Pakistan Nursing Council, Women Development Division, population welfare programmes and regional training institutes, she illustrated how systemic inefficiencies continue to limit progress.

During the interactive session, Dr Samia emphasised that Pakistan must learn from countries like China, South Korea, Malaysia etc which aligned foreign aid with their national priorities rather than external agendas.

In her concluding remarks, she asserted that foreign aid mechanisms often foster dependency rather than genuine development, underscoring the need for greater ownership, transparency and locally-driven strategies.

The session concluded with an engaging discussion, providing the participants with critical insights into the structural challenges of the development framework.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026