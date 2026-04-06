E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Funeral for mother of PTI’s Aslam Iqbal held

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The funeral prayers for mother of former Punjab minister and PTI senior leader Mian Aslam Iqbal were offered in Samanabad as a large number of party leaders and locals attended.

Mr Iqbal has been absconding since he was nominated in several May 9 cases. Besides Iqbal’s brother Mian Amjad Iqbal, PTI secretary-general Salman Akram Raja, Adviser to Prime Minister Aun Chaudhry, PML-N MNA Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan attended the funeral held at Samanabad’s Doongi Ground on Sunday.

Mr Aslam Iqbal was known to attend every funeral in his constituency to keep close liaison with the people.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Moeen Riaz Qureshi, MPAs Farrukh Javed, Ejaz Shafi, Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh, Awais Virik, PTI MNA Mubeen Arif Jutt, PTI leaders Amir Dogar, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Ali Akbar, Karamat Khokhar, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan, Shabbir Gujjar and Dr Tahir Ali Javed attended the funeral.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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