E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Family ‘kills’ man for opposing daughter’s marriage

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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Khurrianwala police claimed to have solved a blind murder of a man and found his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law as his killers.

Police spokesperson said that a few days ago, Ramzan of Chak 105 RB was found dead in the sem nullah and a murder case was registered against unidentified persons.

The police collected evidence, obtained forensic and technical assistance and examined all aspects meticulously, he said.

During investigation, the spokesperson said that it was found that Ramzan was strangled to death by his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law and his body was thrown into the nullah. He claimed that his son-in-law Hamza had contracted a marriage of choice with his daughter Tayyaba Shahzadi and Ramzan had refused to accept their marriage. He had also forbidden both of them from entering his home.

The spokesperson claimed that the investigations revealed that to take revenge, both his daughter, her husband Hamza and Ramzan’s wife Shahida Bibi and his son Abu Hurairah strangled him to death.

He said the accused had been arrested.

INJURED IN FIRE: A child was seriously burnt after a fire broke out in a house due to a gas leakage from an LPG cylinder on Sunday in the Chah Sajharwala locality of Athara Hazari tehsil in Jhang.

The child was identified as Arsalan Zia (3) and was shifted to the Athara Hazari THQ hospital, where doctors referred him to the Jhang DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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