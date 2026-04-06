Injured suspect held after police ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Gaggo police in Vehari district claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an “encounter” at Pull-179/EB.

According to Vehari district police spokesperson, a Gaggo police team patrolling in the vicinity of Pull-179/EB signaled a suspect on a motorcycle to stop near a picket, for his identification. But, instead, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police and attempted to flee towards Gaggo.

The police party chased the suspect, who panicked and his bike rammed into a roadside tree, leaving him injured.

The police overpowered the injured suspect, identified as Sultan, a resident of Shahnawaz Colony, Arifwala in Sahiwal district and shifted him to hospital under SHO Khalid Mehmood Chohan’s supervision.

After scrutiny of police records from Sahiwal and other districts, the suspect was allegedly found involved 25 theft and dacoity cases.

A snatched motorcycle and illegal pistol was recovered from his possession, the police say.

Meanwhile, Luddan police claimed to have smashed a burglars’ gang.

The PRO claimed that gang’s two members – Owais Ashraf alias Owaisi of 52/ EB village and Junaid Fayyaz, a resident of Farooqabad – were arrested and six stolen motorcycles, along with valuables were recovered from their possession.

THREE DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Three persons, including a woman, died, while five others were seriously injured in three separate road crashes in Vehari and Bahawalpur districts.

According to Vehari Rescue 1122 PRO, in the first accident, two men – Akbar (30) and Asghar Ali (38) – died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding mini truck.

The accident allegedly occurred when the truck’s brakes failed near Pull-20 on Channoo Road near Vehari city and it hit the bike.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to the Vehari DHQ Hospital, while traffic police impounded the mini truck and took its driver into custody.

In the second incident, a young woman, Abida Mai (26), died and her four-year-old daughter Adan suffered serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Khai Peer Garha More on Mitroo Road.

As per the police, following the collision, the woman, who was riding pillion on one of the bikes, along with her minor daughter, fell on the road and was run over by a rashly-driven tractor-trolley coming behind the bikes. The minor girl was badly injured, and was shifted to Vehari DHQ, along with her mother’s body.

The police have arrested the tractor-trolley driver.

In the third accident, four passengers suffered serious injuries in a collision between a van and a car near Daewoo terminal in Bahawalpur.

They were shifted to local hospitals.

RALLY: DPO Rana Abdul Wahab led an awareness walk on Sunday to promote use of public transport given the fuel price hike caused by war in the Middle East.

The rally,largely participated by police officials, traffic police staff, traders and civil society members, began from the DPO office and passed from different roads in the city.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026