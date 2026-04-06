E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Rape suspect killed ‘by accomplices’

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GUJRAT: A suspect in the case of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old female student of a seminary, was killed ‘by the alleged firing of his own accomplices during an encounter’ with the Gujranwala police on Sunday.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police said the girl had been kidnapped and raped by suspect ‘A’ when she was on her way to the seminary in the precincts of Khiyali police station on April 3.

The police lodged the case and arrested the suspect who was on physical remand.

However, the armed accomplices of the suspect attacked the police and the suspect tried to escape the custody during which he was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices.

The spokesman said the deceased suspect had earlier been involved in a number of cases of kidnapping and raping of the minors.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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