Three of a family killed, 14 injured in cylinder blast in rickshaw

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three members of a family were killed and 14 others were severely burnt in an LPG cylinder blast in a rickshaw in the Pull Ashiqabad area on Muzaffargarh Road in Multan.

According to Rescue 112, the rickshaw was traveling from Chowk Qureshi in Muzaffargarh district to Garha Morr in Vehari district when the blast occurred. Seventeen members of a single family were on board the rickshaw.

The fire left all passengers with burn injuries, while three passengers died at the scene. The deceased were identified as Ayesha (10), Azan (10), and Sakina Bibi (60).

The remaining 14 injured were given first aid and shifted to the Nishtar Hospital. Their burn percentages range from 9pc to 70pc. The injured include Nusrat (35), Nazeeran (48), Bharawan Mai (38), Sakeena (58), Hajra (43), Sohana (7), Munir Hussain (38), Fazal Hussain (55), Nadia Bibi (22), Janat Bibi (38), Sughran Bibi (50), Ruqaiya Mai (45), Shah Zaib (12) and Saqlain (32).

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026