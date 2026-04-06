The carbon test

PAKISTAN’S first carbon market agreement with Norway has rightly been described as a milestone. For a country that contributes little to global emissions yet faces some of the harshest climate impacts, any new source of climate finance is welcome, especially with climate risks intensifying each year. At its simplest, the deal allows Pakistan to earn money by reducing emissions, whether through cleaner energy, better waste management or climate-smart farming and sell those reductions to a partner such as Norway. If done well, this could bring in investment, create jobs and accelerate the shift to a greener economy. There is, therefore, reason for cautious optimism. Pakistan has long struggled to secure the scale of financing needed to adapt to floods, heatwaves and water stress, even as richer countries fall short on their pledges. By entering the global carbon market under the Paris Agreement, Islamabad is attempting to tap into a different stream of funding — one tied directly to measurable climate action. Norway’s interest in large-scale programmes, rather than isolated projects, also suggests the possibility of broader, more meaningful change across sectors such as energy and agriculture.

However, despite the promise of carbon trading, let us not overlook its limits. These arrangements are complex and, if poorly regulated, can deliver more paperwork than progress. There is a real risk that emission ‘reductions’ exist only on paper, or that benefits fail to reach the communities most affected by climate change. Strong systems to measure, verify and transparently report results will be essential. Without them, Pakistan risks underselling its efforts or, worse, being drawn into deals that do little for either the climate or the public good. There is also a deeper caution. Carbon markets are a tool, not a solution. They cannot substitute for the hard work of cutting emissions at home, reforming energy systems, or improving urban planning. Nor should they become an excuse for wealthier countries to delay their own reductions by paying others to act. For Pakistan, the challenge now is to move from signing agreements to building credible projects, clear rules and public trust. The Norway deal may have opened a door. What matters now is what Pakistan chooses to build on the other side and whether it leads to real change rather than the illusion of it.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026