E-Paper | July 12, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Raids for VCRs

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QUETTA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been disturbed by reports … that some customs officials were illegally raiding private residences in Karachi to seize video-cassette recorders and that the authorities concerned had issued a statement requiring everybody in possession of even legally imported goods to produce documents of their sale, informed circles [said] here today [April 5]. Immediately after receiving the information, the [PM] remained on telephone till around 2 a.m., issuing instructions to the Federal Finance Minister, acting Chief Minister of Sind and the Collector of Customs, Karachi. He is said to have told them … that, while he would support firm measures lawfully taken to prevent evasion of Customs Rules, he will in no case condone acts of harassment of public and indiscriminate use of powers which amount to victimisation of citizens.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] James Callaghan was elected today [April 5] to be Britain’s new Prime Minister. In a secret ballot among the ruling Labour Party members of parliament, the … Foreign Secretary gained 176 votes and his rival … Employment Secretary Michael Foot, had 137.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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