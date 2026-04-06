From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Boundary finally settled

DACCA: As a result of final demarcation of the boundary between East Pakistan and West Bengal in the disputed areas at the border of Kushtia district (East Pakistan), the Joynagar area (about 500 acres of land) which was till before March 26 under the control of the West Bengal Government, has come under the East Pakistan Government, while the area Bhaturpara-Betai (about 300 acres) which was in East Pakistan, has been transferred to West Bengal.

The transfer took place on March 26 in the presence of representatives of the two Governments. Latest reports from the transferred areas indicate that the Muslim families settled in the Bhaturpara-Betai area expr­essed their willingness to stay on there after it was taken over by West Bengal.

[As reported by news agencies from Hyderabad,] another 2,200 Muslims are reported to have crossed the Pakistan-Bharat border near Khokhropar … and arrived by a special train in Mirpurkhas. The majority of the refugees, who come from Kathiawar, Rajputana, Delhi and Agra, propose proceeding to Karachi. Others will come to Hyderabad (Sind) or go to the Punjab.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026