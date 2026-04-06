Flawed and biased threat assessment

THIS is with reference to the editorial “Pakistan’s right” (March 20), which criticised the testimony of United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard before the Senate Intelligence Committee, claiming the US could face a potential threat from Pakistani nuclear missiles, placing Pakistan alongside Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as states developing systems capable of reaching the US. The view can be challenged as a misinterpretation that ignores geography, missile range realities, and Pakistan’s defensive posture. The fact is that India’s nuclear ambitions should be a matter of more immediate concern for the US.

A strike from South Asia to the US would require a range of 10-13,000km. Pakistan’s longest-range Shaheen-III reaches about 2,750km and is designed to cover India, whereas India’s Agni-V approaches intercontinental range and the under-development Agni-VI is estimated at 6-12,000km with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) capability, indicating a programme that is designed to extend beyond the region.

Pakistan’s strategic doctrine reinforces this regional focus because nuclear forces are structured to deter India due to geographical vulnerability, and would gain nothing from targeting the US, or anyone else, for that matter. In contrast, India’s expanding arsenal, including submarine-launched systems, suggests a shift beyond minimum deterrence.

Also, Pakistan’s record of restraint, crisis management and willingness to de-escalate — acknowledged by President Donald Trump as well — contrasts with India’s lot more assertive posture and comparatively strained diplomatic ties with the US.

The current period has witnessed a renaissance in Pakistan-US relations, a partnership built on mutual respect and strategic targets that renders beyond much doubt Gabbard’s alarmist rhetoric not only factually incorrect, but diplomatically counterproductive. This new phase of cooperation encompasses multiple civil and military dimensions. As such, the diplomatic synchronisation between Washington and Islamabad has reached unprecedented levels, with Field Marshal Asim Munir making multiple visits to the US, and even having a private lunch with President Trump at the White House — an honour rarely extended to a foreign military chief who is not a head of state.

This rapprochement is built on shared interests. Pakistan’s strategic importance has only grown, as evidenced by its role in brokering behind-the-scenes diplomacy between the US and Iran, leveraging its unique geographical and political position to reduce tensions in the Middle East. In this context, the allegations levelled by Gabbard appear not only divorced from strategic reality, but also dangerously misaligned with the broader objectives of the US administration she serves.

The narrative put forward by Gabbard is a construct built on a foundation of flawed assumptions, ignored data, and a wilful disregard for the established strategic doctrines of the two nations involved. The current state of Pak-US relations is robust, characterised by deepening economic ties, renewed security cooperation and mutual respect at the highest levels of leadership.

It is incumbent upon all concerned to look beyond their own individual biases and the flawed assessments of the past, and to recognise the truth: the real threat to peace in South Asia, and potentially beyond, emanates not from Pakistan’s defensive deterrence, but from India’s nuclear ambitions and aggressive weapon-isation. The US would do well to align its threat assessments with ground realities.

Abdul Basit Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026