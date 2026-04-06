E-Paper | July 12, 2026

A gifted student

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IT is often assumed that Pakistan lacks potential in the field of science. While this perception may appear valid on the surface, the real issue lies not in a shortage of talent, but in the lack of state support and sustained investment in scientific development. Pakistan is home to highly capable and gifted students, a fact that continues to be proven time and again.

A recent example is that of a sixth grade student from Quetta who won a silver medal at the Copernicus Natural Science Olympiad Global Final held in Houston, United States. Arpanga Baryal achieved this distinction while competing against participants from 50 countries, bringing great pride to the nation.

This achievement is particularly signi-ficant given the challenging circumstances in Balochistan, where daily life often gets disrupted. Despite these obstacles, a young student has shown that determination and hard work can prevail. Her success underscores the immense potential of youth even in regions facing adversity.

Both provincial and federal governments should formally acknowledge the accomp-lishment by conferring an appropriate civil honour, and ensuring educational and financial support throughout the winner’s academic journey. Such a recognition would inspire countless other students to pursue excellence in science.

Dr Syed Qamar Abbas

Houston, US

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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