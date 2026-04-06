LOST IN GARBAGE: The surrounding areas of Wazirabad, like Langianwali and Sangowali, are lost in piles of garbage. Due to the absence of a proper sanitation system, people dispose of waste near their homes and in the streets. Diseases, such as malaria and dengue, are on the rise, causing serious health problems. This is a failure of the local administration. A clean and green environment is a funda-mental right of every citizen. As such, the authorities should remove the piles of garbage from the streets. Moreover, awareness campaigns related to modern waste management techniques in villages should be run to educate the masses.

Naeema Ghazanfar Ali

Wazirabad

SPEED LIMIT: I was travelling on the GT Road recently when I was stopped by traffic police for overspeeding. I told the officer that there were no signboards indicating as such. During the conversation, I noticed three signboards, within the distance of 50 yards, asking drivers to reduce the vehicle’s speed, but none of them mentioned the actual speed limit. I pointed this out to the officer, but she was not convinced. Then she called a senior inspector, who admitted that it was the fault of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and traffic police. The NHA must ensure that signboards are installed at the right place on the highway with complete information.

Wasim Hashmi Syed

Islamabad

NEW CURRENCY NOTES: I went to my bank in search of new currency notes ahead of the Eidul Fitr, but the operation manager refused to facilitate. I met the area manager, but this meeting was not fruitful either. A few years ago, customers used to send a message and get new currency notes. Now, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has abandoned this practice. New notes are available in the black market, but are not available through legal channels. This illegality has been allowed to flourish by the SBP, and one fails to see who will take action against this mafia that makes thousands of rupees daily before Eid every year.

Masroor Jamali

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026