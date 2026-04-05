E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Sindh govt, AKU join hands to set up nursing school in T.M. Khan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sindh government and Aga Khan University (AKU) to establish a School of Nursing in Tando Muhammad Khan.

A ceremony was held on Saturday at the auditorium of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The document was signed by Sindh Health Secretary Tahir Hussain, Dean School of Nursing, AKU, Dr Salima Valani and Tando Muhammad Khan Deputy Commissioner Dharmoon Bhawani.

As per the MoU, the Sindh government will provide land and financial resources to establish the school in Tando Muhammad Khan district, while the AKU will provide academic and technical support.

Female candidates will be given priority for admission to the School of Nursing, while 50 candidates will be admitted annually, said a press release issued here.

The ceremony was also attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Senior PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveed Qamar said the establishment of a nursing school in the district is a big step in providing quality education and health facilities to the people.

On the occasion, Mr Qasim Naveed said that the Sindh government crossed an important milestone for nursing education in the province by signing an agreement to establish Tando Muhammad Khan Nursing School. He said that the government was taking rapid steps to improve the lives of the people of the province in the light of the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, under which plans are underway to increase health, education and better life opportunities in the remote areas of the provinces.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2026

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