New Energy Order has to be respected

THE rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have once again brought back concerns about the vulnerability of global energy markets. Disruptions to oil routes and gas supply chains have revived risks over security, storage and price volatility. Yet, these shocks highlight a persistent reality: hydrocarbons continue to dominate and shape geopolitics, and this dependence is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Amid one of the most severe supply disruptions in recent history, the case for reducing reliance on fossil fuels and accelerating the shift to renewables has gained urgency. The Ukraine war offered similar lessons, but transition has been gradual, reflecting the structural inertia of existing energy systems. As John Armstrong argues in his book The Future of Energy, the shift from hydrocarbons will be gradual, unless a technological black swan breakthrough could rewrite the energy equation, redefining the global energy order and making fossil fuels obsolete far sooner than expected.

This marks the shift from petrostates to electrostates. The term electrostate, now widely used in discussions on geo-politics and energy policy, signifies an economy where electricity, instead of fossil fuels, serves as the primary energy carrier. In this configuration, electrification is motivated not by a preference for technology, but by efficiency outcomes, since renewable energy sources are progressively surpassing fossil fuels in terms of cost and conversion efficiency.

China has emerged as the leading electrostate, demonstrating how domi-nance in clean-tech manufacturing and rapid progress in domestic electrification can translate into economic and strategic advantage.

The global energy transition is not just about how electricity is produced. Actually, it is also as much about how it is used. As such, two overlapping yet distinct races are rapidly shaping this global shift: the renewables race and the electrification race.

Progress in generation alone, without parallel advances in consumption, risks limiting the transition’s impact, especially in hard-to-abate sectors. This imbalance is evident in Pakistan. Official figures suggest around 74 per cent of electricity comes from indigenous sources, with a growing share from hydropower, nuclear, renewables and Thar coal, while roughly 55pc is generated from cleaner sources. Distributed solar has expanded rapidly, alleviating grid pressure and decreasing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Nevertheless, RLNG still dominates generation, leaving the system exposed to imports and price fluctuations, with shortfalls often met by expensive furnace oil. Electrification will define the electro-state era, gradually reducing fossil fuel use, but in Pakistan, the transition remains supply-focused, with limited electrification beyond lighting and cooling.

The industrial sector consumes roughly 21TWh annually, but many firms still rely on captive gas and furnace-oil plants due to reliability and tariffs distortions, while transport remains nearly 80pc petroleum- dependent, and households have yet to electrify cooking and heating. Shifting even part of industrial demand to the grid would raise utilisation of Pakistan’s 46GW capacity, cut per-unit costs, and reduce RLNG reliance. However, achieving this shift requires market-based pricing, grid upgrades and expansion.

Similarly, electrification of transport, especially two- and three-wheelers, and households remains a largely untapped path to cut oil dependence and boost energy resilience.

Pakistan’s energy security rests on integrated energy planning, a diversified indigenous and clean energy mix, system-wide electrification, and industrial effi-ciency to cut imports and build resilience.

Shafqat Hussain Memon

Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2026