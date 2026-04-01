PTI announces full support for katchi abadi residents against evictions

ISLAMABAD: After human rights activists, the PTI has also decided to support the residents of katchi abadis in Islamabad against the government plan to evict them.

It is worth mentioning that thousands of people, mostly belonging to the Christian community and primarily living in H-9, have been issued eviction notices by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The civic agency has declared the settlements as encroachments.

In response, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), along with several civil society organisations, last week called upon the authorities to immediately halt all the planned and ongoing eviction operations in Islamabad’s low-income areas and katchi abadis. The call was made at a press conference at the National Press Club.

In a latest development, on the instructions of PTI central secretary general Salman Akram Raja and Islamabad chapter president Aamir Mughal, regional general secretary Malik Aamir met the president of All Pakistan Minorities, J. Salik.

During the meeting, he conveyed a message from Mr Raja to the Christian community, assuring them that the PTI will stand firmly with them in the difficult time.

The PTI Islamabad president, while talking to Dawn, said the party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community and its lawyers’ wing will provide free legal aid to them. He said after Muslim Colony, Bari Imam, Saidpur and other areas, the CDA had now turned towards the informal settlements of Christian minorities, which was deeply concerning.

“Christian communities have played a vital role in serving Pakistan, and depriving them of shelter would be an act of extreme injustice and brutality. Residents in areas such as Bari Imam, Muslim Colony and Saidpur have already been forcibly evicted from their homes. The ‘Form-47 government’ has become a source of suffering for the people of Islamabad,” he said.

Mr Mughal claimed that since all three Members of the National Assembly from Islamabad had been rejected by the public in the elections, they were now, in collaboration with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, taking revenge by displacing citizens. He also called upon international organisations to take notice of the situation, stating that under the pretext of anti-encroachment operations, a campaign of victimisation against Islamabad’s residents was going on.

He added that centuries-old settlements, including Saidpur, Bari Imam, and Muslim Colony, had already been targeted, and now Christian localities such as Musharraf Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony were being targeted.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026