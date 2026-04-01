E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Scholar-poet Khwaja Shahid Hosain remembered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: The Asian Study Group (ASG) hosted an “In Memoriam” evening in honour of the late scholar and poet Khwaja Shahid Hosain.

Khwaja Shahid Hosain was, at various stages of his life, a scholar, bureaucrat, poet, editor and a London-based antiquarian bookstore owner. During his career as an editor, he helped place the genre of Pakistani English poetry on the map through the publication of two well-known anthologies including, First Voices (1965) and Pieces of Eight (1971), according to a press release.

The evening of remembrance and reflection brought together literary enthusiasts, friends and family members to celebrate the life and works of the multifaceted personality. Participants shared personal anecdotes, recited poetry and discussed his literary contributions.

Eminent literary figures who knew him personally, including Iftikhar Arif, Shuja Nawaz, Javed Jabbar, Simon Brandenburger and Alamgir Hashmi, shared their thoughts and participated through video messages.

Apart from his contributions to literature, Khwaja Shahid Hosain served in key professional roles, including Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting, Director Programmes and General Manager Operations at PTV, Managing Director of Nafdec, and Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. He also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Unesco in Paris.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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