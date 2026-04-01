E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Completion of projects before June 30 ordered

Aamir Yasin Published
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RAWALPINDI: The divisional coordination committee on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Chakwal and Jhelum to complete the development projects before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

It also asked the district administrations to finalise beautification schemes and launch work as soon as possible. They were told to give proposals to improve the transport system so the government would launch a project before the end of the current fiscal year.

The meeting was held with Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak in the chair and attended by all deputy commissioners through video link. The commissioner asked the district administrations to strictly complete the development schemes within the stipulated period. He said work on cleaning, streetlights, road repair and solving sewage problems was underway.

He said the creation of a modern and comprehensive transport system in Rawalpindi division was underway and there was a dire need to identify measures for public relief.

He asked the deputy commissioners and health and education authorities’ chiefs to conduct regular visits to hospitals and schools. The administrations should also ensure daily monitoring of the centres for transparency in the SSC exams.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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