Report on drug prices within a fortnight: Drap

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has given assurance to the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services that it would furnish a detailed report on drugs prices within the next 14 days.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and attended by Senators Rubina Khalid, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Rahat Jamali, and Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto. Rubina Qaim Khani also attended the meeting as a mover.

The CEO Drap Dr Obaidullah Malik briefed the Committee on the pricing mechanism and committed to furnishing a detailed report within the next 14 days. He further informed that a survey covering 50pc of pharmaceutical products available in the market would be conducted.

The chairman of the committee endorsed the concerns raised by the members and directed that a comprehensive report be presented in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed on the entry test criteria for medical and dental colleges in various Asian countries.

The chairman directed Drap to follow the international criteria in this regard.

The Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal observed that, in some foreign countries, even students who failed in the FA level manage to secure admission in medical institutions. He further noted that less than 1pc of foreign-qualified graduates were able to pass the NRE examination [which is for foreign medical graduates].

He emphasised the need to create awareness that not everyone can pursue a medical profession.

President PMDC Dr Rizwan Taj informed the Committee that last year some seats were left vacant and were filled upon a certain formula.

The Chairman of the Committee recommended that the Ministry fill the vacant MBBS and BDS seats this year, including those still unfilled as of today, using the same formula applied last year.

The committee also expressed concern over the increase in seats in certain institutions. The Minister explained that seat enhancements in specific specialties were being considered to address the trend of students seeking medical education abroad. He further informed that a cap has been imposed on seat enhancement for three years, under which no college will be allowed to increase its intake.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026