Rain lashes several Lahore areas

LAHORE: The provincial capital witnessed considerable rainfall on Tuesday evening.

The rain continued for one to two hours which resulted in tripping of 450 electricity feeders and most parts of the city remained without electricity. Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) launched drainage operations across the city.

Wasa was on alert to ensure clearance of all major roads and underpasses.

Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed, Wasa Punjab DG Tayyab Farid and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed directed field formations to remain active and maintain uninterrupted drainage. The MD visited low-lying areas including Qartaba Chowk, where he inspected the drainage work and ordered that operations be expedited.

He directed officials to utilise all available resources to clear inundated areas at the earliest, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation in the field.

The officials said all disposal station pumps had been kept operational and screens were being cleaned to ensure smooth water flow.

According to official data, the highest rainfall of 50mm was recorded in Nishtar Town. Other areas receiving rain included Jail Road (16.5mm), Gulberg (16.6mm), Lakshmi Chowk and Upper Mall (12mm each), Johar Town (32mm), and Mughalpura (10mm). Rainfall was also recorded at Chowk Nakhuda (19mm), Samanabad (11mm), Hadiara (12.6mm) and several other localities.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert for April 2 to 4, warning of possible flash floods in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur due to a strong westerly weather system.

The authority has directed district administrations, rescue agencies and other departments to remain on high alert, and activate district emergency operation centres round the clock. It also ordered the pre-deployment of heavy machinery in vulnerable areas, strengthening of embankments and removal of obstructions from waterways.

Rescue 1122 and other emergency services have been asked to stay prepared, while arrangements for timely evacuation from risky areas have also been emphasised. Residents, particularly those living near rivers and streams, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026