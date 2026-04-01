E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Industrialist jailed for kidnap, rape of medical student in Punjab

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TOBA TEK SINGH: Additional District and Sessions Judge Kaneez Faiza on Tuesday handed down five-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs5 million to industrialist Sheikh Danish for kidnap, torture and sexual assault of a medical university’s student after she refused to marry the convict.

The court ordered the convict to pay Rs10 million as compensation to the victim girl.

The court also awarded three-year imprisonment to his secretary, Maham, along with a fine of Rs3 million and acquitted convict Sheikh Danish’s daughter Anna Ali and three other accomplices giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Before pronouncing the decision, the court ordered that the personal security of the convict be removed from the courtroom and the courtroom be locked from the inside.

On the orders of the court, both convicts who were on bail and were present at the announcement of the verdict were arrested by the police from the courtroom.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Annu
Apr 01, 2026 12:14pm
The decision taken in the interest of justice is duly appreciated, especially in Punjab.
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