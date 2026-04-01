Punjab CM orders action under Peeda Act against Lady Willingdon medics

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act against those medics allegedly involved in the video incident at Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore.

Show-cause notices have been issued to responsible senior administrative officials, while a formal letter has also been sent to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for disciplinary proceedings against five postgraduate doctors.

According to a handout, the health department has decided to take action against Dr. Tayyaba, Dr. Maham, Dr. Zainab, Dr. Ayesha, and Dr. Essa for recording a patient’s video during surgery.

Additionally, proceedings under the Peeda Act have been initiated against former MS Dr. Farah, HOD Dr. Uzma, Senior Consultant Anaesthesia Dr. Muneer, Senior Registrar Dr. Rutaba, Dr. Munazza, and Senior Woman Medical Officer Dr. Dur-e-Aram on the CM’s directive.

The medical superintendent, head of the department and other senior doctors have been charged with negligence, administrative lapses, and failure of oversight, it said.

Secretary Health Azmat Mahmood has sought written explanations within seven days, while Secretary Law Asif Bilal Lodhi and Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed have been appointed as hearing officers. All doctors and senior officials involved in the Lady Willingdon case have been directed to appear in person or submit written responses within seven days. Show-cause notices have also been issued to additional staff, including former WMO Dr. Iqra Hafeez, charge nurse Dr. Iqra Zahid, charge nurse Fauzia Rashid, and staff member Haseebul Rauf.

It said the alleged video was recorded during operation and later circulated on social media, raising serious concerns about patients’ privacy and professional conduct.

The video clips uploaded across various social media platforms spotted female medics along with supporting staff performing C-section procedures on patients and celebrating the early completion of the surgeries.

The video was recorded in the operation theatre of the gynae department where the procedures were performed on two separate tables. The lady gynaecologists on both sides had challenged each other for early completion of the procedures.

The video led to criticism and condemnation on social media platforms, drawing the attention of the Punjab government. After a brief inquiry, the health department declared the conduct as a serious breach of medical ethics, dignity of the patients and violation of the professional standards.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026