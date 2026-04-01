Two children killed, five injured in wall collapse in Kasur

KASUR: Two children died while five others suffered injuries after a wall of a wedding hall collapsed due to a windstorm and rain on Tuesday near the Sheikhum village of Kasur on the Kot Radha Kishan road.

According to Rescue 1122, seven children, who were attending a wedding ceremony and playing in the open area of the hall, suffered injuries.

The injured included Saqib (15), Wasieh Haider (5), Rehan (12), Umar (15), Agha (3), Sadi (14) and Haseeb (10). However, Sadi died before he was shifted to the hospital.

Rescuers shifted the body and the injured to the DHQ Hospital, where Haseeb also died after about an hour.

Police also reached the spot and were looking into the matter.

Separately, three persons, including a woman, suffered injuries after the roof of a house fell on a rickshaw parked near the house due to windstorm and rain at the Chitti Khoi stop at Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan road.

According to Rescue 1122, a roof made of T-iron and girder collapsed due to strong wind. The structure fell on a rickshaw parked near the house. As a result, Nawaz (52), Amir (45) and Nasreen Bibi (42) suffered injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

Man injures cop: The Phoolnagar police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking and injuring a cop after entering the premises of the police station.

According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of ASI Muhammad Arshad, an accused identified as Saif of Jhalayki village in Phoolnagar attacked constable Abdul Hameed with a dagger.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused who had escaped after injuring the policeman.

The police, however, did not mention the motive behind the attack.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026