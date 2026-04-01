FCCU signs MoU for lab capacity building, analytical testing

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Forman Christian College (a chartered university) (FCCU), Lahore, to strengthen collaboration in scientific research, analytical testing, laboratory capacity building and professional training across agriculture, food, water and pharmaceutical sectors.

The MoU was signed by PAFDA Director-General Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and FCCU Vice-Rector Dr Douglas E. Trimble at authority’s headquarters in Lahore.

Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, a renowned scientist, PAFDA vice-chairman and FCCU dean, amongst senior faculty members, scientists, and leadership from both the institutions attended the event, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing science and strengthening academic–regulatory alignment.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on key areas including pesticide residue testing in water, development and validation of advanced analytical methods, support for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation systems, joint training programmes, and research in pharmaceutical stability and shelf-life estimation. The agreement also covers collaboration in advanced scientific domains such as genomics, molecular diagnostics, and multi-omics applications, particularly in agriculture, food safety and biological sciences.

The partnership further envisions joint research initiatives, exchange of expertise and development of scientific data systems, including environmental monitoring and geo-chemical mapping. Capacity building through training of students, researchers, and laboratory professionals will remain a central pillar of this engagement.

Dr Trimble termed the collaboration “a significant new beginning for scientific advancement in Punjab and Pakistan,” emphasising that both institutions would work together to translate scientific knowledge into tangible benefits for society and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the masses.

Dr Pasha said the collaboration aligned closely with the authority’s mandate of “protecting health, enabling trade, and driving innovation,” and supports its Vision 2035 aimed at building a globally recognised conformance and analytical ecosystem in Pakistan.

Both the institutions emphasised that the true success of the MoU would lie in its effective implementation through structured programmes, measurable outcomes and sustained engagement, ensuring that the partnership evolves into a practical and impactful collaboration beyond a formal agreement.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026