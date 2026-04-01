‘Al-Qaeda operative’ gets 33-year jail, fine

SAHIWAL: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) special judge sentenced an ‘Al-Qaeda operative’ to 33-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs5,000.

Reports said Junaid Ashraf, a resident of Anwar Colony, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh, was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near Village 36/2-L on the evening of Oct 29, 2025, following a tip-off. He was reportedly planning an explosion in an urban locality of Sahiwal.

The CTD later confirmed that Ashraf was affiliated with the banned outfit Al-Qaeda. During the arrest, CTD recovered 2,212 grams of explosive material, prima cord, electronic devices, mobile phones, electric detonators, system components, an iron box, a pistol, and Rs9,950 in cash.

A case was registered against him under various sections, including 4/5 of the Explosive Act, Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1996), and Section 13/2(a) of the Arms Ordinance by CTD Sahiwal.

VERDICT: Chichawatni Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nadeem Sukhera awarded death penalty on two counts to a prime accused in a double murder case along with a fine of Rs1 million.

Two of his accomplices were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment each.

According to the prosecution, two brothers, Irfan and Rehman, residents of village 110/12-L in Tehsil Chichawatni, were brutally murdered by Ali Raza and his accomplices over an agricultural land dispute.

Following the incident, Ali Raza, Ali Hamza, Hammad and others were nominated in FIR No. 297/25 registered under sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Saddar Police Station, Chichawatni.

The case on behalf of the victim’s family was pursued by lawyer Asfand Ali Chohan. The court announced the verdict on Tuesday, bringing the trial to a close.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026