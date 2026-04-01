Court discharges MPA’s nephew from arms display case

GUJRAT: A local court on Tuesday discharged the nephew of a PML-Q lawmaker from the case of brandishing the firearms and also ordered to set him free after the Crime Control Department CCD booked and arrested him along with two others on Monday.

The Gujrat CCD police had arrested Nauman Shafi (nephew of MPA Ijaz Ranian of PML-Q) and two of his accomplices namely Umar Arshad and Shehroz Azfal at a picket near Boley bridge along Jalalpur Jattan road after they left a wedding function in Jamalpur Syedan village on the charges of brandishing arms, hurling life threats and interference in the official task.

The CCD police also registered a case against the arrested suspects under sections 34 and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code and PAO 13-2B/11-B, 2015 on the report of a sub-inspector of Gujrat CCD police station.

Police also claimed to have recovered the kalashnikov from a gunman who failed to produce any licence or permit.

However when police on Tuesday produced the arrested suspects in the court of an area magistrate and sought their physical remand, the judge discharged Numan Shafi and Shehroz Azfal from the case and sent the gun man Umar Arshad to Gujrat district jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026