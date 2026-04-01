Two suspects killed, four injured in ‘encounters’

TOBA TEK SINGH / OKARA / SAHIWAL: Two suspects were killed, while four others and a police constable were injured in separate alleged encounters in different parts of the province.

As per details, police claimed that in an incident in Mauza Lak Budhar in Jhang on Monday night, two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on a Crime Control Department (CCD) team upon spotting them, the police also retaliated.

Police claimed that after the exchange of fire, one suspect was found injured and was shifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police said the deceased suspect was identified as Ilyas Baloch, a resident of Haveli Jaiwan, and he was found involved in dozens of drug cases. According to the police, 1,200 grams of hashish, a pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the slain suspect.

Police said a search operation had been launched in the area to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

In another alleged encounter in Faisalabad, Jaranwala CCD In-charge Inspector Adeel Shaukat along with his team raided Chak 239 GB to arrest criminals, when four outlaws riding on two motorcycles opened fire on the team.

Police claimed that after a two-way firefight, CCD arrested one suspect in an injured condition, while his other accomplices managed to escape. The arrested suspect was identified as Irshad Ali Liaqat of Hafiz Garden locality. Police claimed that more than two dozen serious cases, including dacoity, theft and attempted murder, were registered against him at the Jaranwala and Khurrianwala City and Saddar police stations. Police claimed that he died while being shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile in Sahiwal, the Ghala Mandi police claimed that Inspector Hussain Masood was on patrol near Chowki Bypass when he received a call about a dacoity near village 132/9-L.

Police claimed the team pursued the suspects and intercepted them near Fato Moor and the alleged dacoits took cover in a nearby garden and opened fire on them.

Police said constable Arsalan was injured during the crossfire and they later found two suspects, identified as Abdul Shakoor Lund, a resident of 90/9-L, and Saeed Ali, a resident of Masoo Colony, Sahiwal, critically injured. Police said the third suspect managed to flee the scene.

A case was registered against the suspects and they along with the wounded constable were shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

In another incident in Sahiwal, CCD police claimed to have arrested one injured dacoit near Saho Moor, while his accomplice escaped under cover of darkness. The injured suspect was identified as Muhammad Asif, a resident of village 108/9-L, while his companion, Shaukat Shoki, fled the scene.

He was shifted to the hospital for treatment and the police claimed to have recovered a 30-bore pistol from the spot.

Police claimed that Asif had looted villagers near Saho Moor. A case was registered against him on the complaint of CCD Inspector Muhammad Ramzan.

In Hujra Shah Muqeem, an alleged dacoit was injured by the firing of his accomplice on the Dhoola Dhabi Road after an encounter with the police.

Police claimed that Hujra SHO along with his team was on routine night patrolling when they received information that a passerby named Abrar was deprived of cash by two suspects. Police claimed that they confronted the dacoits on the Dhabi Road where they allegedly started shooting at the police party, which was also retaliated. Police claimed that they found suspect Nadeem injured beside the road when the shooting stopped. Police claimed to recover an illicit weapon from him, while his accomplice managed his escape.

Police shifted the injured suspect to a local hospital and claimed that he was found nominated in seven cases of different crimes at the Hujra Police station.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026