Five injured in crossfire between rival groups

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five persons were critically injured on Tuesday in a crossfire between two rival groups in Jhok Azam in Kabirwala, Khanewal.

Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the injured to the Kabirwala THQ Hospital.

They were identified as Rabnawaz (50), Adnan (35), Mukhtar (45), Azhar Abbas (30) and Kashif (16).

BURNT: A child was seriously burnt by the boiling cooking oil from a pakora vendor’s pan at Adda Bhattianwala Canal bridge in Sangla Hill, Nankana Sahib on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said the child identified as Ghulam Abbas (10) was standing near the vendor’s pushcart when a speeding motorcycle rickshaw hit the vendor’s cart. As a result, boiling oil poured on the child and he was shifted to the Sangla Hill THQ Hospital.

CHILD RAPIST HELD: The Gojra Saddar police claimed to have arrested a vagabond on Tuesday for allegedly raping a child in Chak 415-JB.

Police said the accused lured a six-year-old boy, the grandson of the complainant, and raped him at a deserted place. Police claimed locals rushed to the scene after hearing the cries of the child, however, the accused managed to flee leaving the child there.

The victim was shifted to the Gojra THQ hospital.

Police spokesperson claimed that the accused was traced and was later arrested.

Meanwhile, a married woman was allegedly kidnapped in Gojra Chak 430-JB.

Complainant Muqaddas Ali informed the Gojra Saddar police that his daughter Tayyaba Bibi was alone at home when unidentified persons came and abducted her away.

Police were investigating the incident.

ARRESTED: The Faisalabad Nishatabad Police arrested a man, the plaintiff of a gang rape case, under the Anti-Rape Act on Tuesday for retracting from his statement.

Police claimed that the man told the court that all three gang rape accused were not rapists due to which the court released all three gang rape accused.

Police said accused Nazakat Ali had claimed in his FIR, registered on Jan 17, that three arrested suspects had gang raped his cousin. However, he retracted from his statement due to which the court released all the three accused.

MAID HELD: The Faisalabad Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested a maid and her husband on Tuesday and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth more than Rs5.5 million from their possession.

Police said that trader Shoaib Ahmad, a resident of Canal Road, had registered a case against maid Rowait Bibi and her husband Sarfraz. He claimed that she was employed to take care of his ailing grandmother and she and her husband stole gold ornaments.

PLANTATION DRIVE: A tree plantation drive titled “Plantation for Generations” was launched on Tuesday at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings at the Sports Ground of the New Campus, along with university deans, directors and faculty members.

During the drive, more than 500 flowering and fruit-bearing trees were planted at various locations across the New Campus. The VC emphasised that if the younger generation understands the importance of trees, they would ensure an environmentally-friendly and sustainable Pakistan in the future.

He further said that GCUF was actively contributing not only in the field of education but also towards environmental sustainability.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026