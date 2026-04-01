Cop gets life term, fine for killing biker

SAHIWAL: The additional district and sessions judge awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 to a Ghala Mandi police constable for shooting a motorcyclist dead at Pakpattan Chowk in 2022.

Reports said Bilal Akram, while on duty, signalled a motorcyclist to stop. When the biker ignored the signal, Akram opened fire, killing him on the spot. Following the incident, Ghala Mandi police registered a murder case against the constable.

After trial proceedings, the court announced the verdict on Tuesday, sentencing him to life imprisonment along with the fine.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026