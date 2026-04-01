PTI leaders concerned at Bushra Bibi’s health

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s five senior incarcerated leaders in the Kot Lakhpat Jail have expressed their concern at the deteriorating health of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan.

In a communication to the media through their counsel Rana Mudassar Umer on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mahmoodur Rashid stated that Bushra Bibi was being politically victimised.

“The former first lady should immediately be provided with complete medical facilities and transferred to a hospital for proper treatment,” they demanded.

They stated that the courts should hear the appeals against their false convictions, suspend the sentences in bogus cases and order their immediate release.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026