Nadra ordered to identify aliens having CNICs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday directed National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to immediately identify aliens who managed to illegally obtain Pakistani citizenship, and remove them from the national database.

The minister who visited Nadra headquarters here and chaired a high-level meeting praised Nadra’s performance and effective public services, directing it to fully support law enforcement agencies in repatriation of foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan.

Nadra chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar briefed the minister on the institution’s performance and ongoing and future projects.

Mr Naqvi noted significant improvements in Nadra’s services over the past two years and directed introducing more modern services for public convenience. He also instructed Nadra to build state-of-the-art offices in major cities on purchased land instead of rented buildings and sought a master plan from the authority to this effect.

He assured inter-agency coordination and support.

The Nadra chairman during briefing said Nadra has cancelled millions of deceased individuals’ identity cards and with PTA’s help, mobile SIMs issued to these individuals were being blocked.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026