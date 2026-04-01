Repair work on damaged gas pipeline fails to start in Quetta

QUETTA: The repair work on the damaged main Sui gas pipeline could not begin on Tuesday despite the passage of 36 hours as security clearance was not given to officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), delaying the repair work.

The main pipeline supplying Sui gas to provincial capital and five other districts of Balochistan was blown up on Monday by unidentified people, suspending gas supply to these areas and causing serious problems for the people.

According to SSGC officials, security clearance is required before starting the repair work on the gas pipeline. They said till late in the evening the security clearance was not given to them.

They added they have sent a new pipeline and other machinery to the area of the damaged pipeline to start the gas pipeline repair and restoration work.

“At least 48 hours are needed to complete the repair work on the damaged pipeline,” a senior official of the SSGC told Dawn on condition of anonymity.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026