E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Defence side seeks time to get directions from Imran

Malik Asad Published
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ISLAMABAD: The Isla­mabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the suspension of sentence applications filed by Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case, after the defence counsel sought time to obtain “fresh inst­ructions” from his clients.

Appearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Mu­­hammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, defence counsel Sal­man Safdar appeared alo­ngside National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) Special Prosecutor Javed Ashraf and prosecutor Rafay Maqsood. The hearing was also attended by the PTI founder’s sisters, Aleema Khanum, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi.

At the outset, the NAB prosecutor argued that two separate applications for suspension of sentence had already been filed, stressing that such pleas could not be heard without issuance of notice in the main appeals.

He urged the court to proceed with arguments on the appeals if the defence was ready.

Responding to this, Bar­rister Safdar contended that his clients were convicted on Jan 17, 2025, and despite the passage of over a year, the prosecution had repeatedly sought adjournments. He maintained that the defence had remained present throughout and pressed for suspension of sentence and release on bail, also citing medical grounds.

The bench, however, questioned whether the defence could proceed with arguments on the main appeals against the conviction, even suggesting allocation of two hearing days per week.

Safdar replied that he had not been able to meet or obtain instructions from Imran and Bushra Bibi for the past five months, making it difficult to proceed.

Justice Dogar observed that if the appeals were fixed for hearing, the suspension of sentence applications might not be taken up separately.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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