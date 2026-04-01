Iran hands over body of Pakistani killed in US-Israel attack

QUETTA: The Iranian border authorities handed over the body of a Pakistani citizen to officials at Taftan, a town on the Pakistan-Iran border, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Yasir Khan, a resident of the Keamari area of Karachi, who was working on an Iranian ship and was killed on March 25 in a US-Israel missile attack on the ship in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

“We received the body of a Pakistani citizen today from Iranian authorities,” said Chagai Deputy Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani.

Officials confirmed that Yasir was working aboard the Iranian ship in Bandar Abbas when it came under the missile strike, resulting in fatal injuries.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, Iranian authorities handed over his body to Pakistani officials at the Taftan border.

Following the required documentation and procedures at Taftan, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family, who then transported it to Karachi.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026