E-Paper | July 10, 2026

‘Gwadar’s flagship project to be launched soon’: Gwadar Development Authority

Behram Baloch Published
Gwadar port is seen in this file photo. — AFP/File
Gwadar port is seen in this file photo. — AFP/File
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GWADAR: The Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Moin-ur-Rehman Khan, said on Tuesday Gwadar’s flagship Central Business District (CBD) project is expected to be launched soon.

Presiding over a GDA meeting, he said 2,585 acres of land has been acquired by the provincial government for the project.

“Once finalised, the CBD will be formally launched, accelerating economic, commercial, tourism and real estate activities in the area,” he said.

The director general of GDA said the CBD project will feature corporate offices, hotels, apartments, shopping centers and conference facilities. Cultural attractions of the project include a museum, theater, library, and expo center, Gwadar Tower, marina park, and seaside resorts, he said.

He said that Gwadar’s growing global relevance due to its strategic location, secure port and geographic advantage will boost up confidence of world investors.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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