E-Paper | July 10, 2026

AJK Food Authority fines two companies

Tariq Naqash Published
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MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority has imposed fines on two companies and banned the sale of several of their products across the state after they were found substandard in laboratory tests.

In a press release, Director Food Abdul Hameed Kiani, who is the Food Authority’s ex officio secretary, said that samples of products of MB Foods Company — including Mix Achari Katori Snacks, Imli Pops, Moji Pops, Kya Taste Ha Yar Karariyan, Mani Pani Puri Snacks and Ringo Snacks — were collected from the market and sent for laboratory analysis. The test reports declared the products substandard. As a result, the company was fined Rs500,000 on account of repeated offences, he said.

He added that products of Shamim Liaquat Foods and Beverages Company, including Baba Garlic Powder, Baba Ginger Powder and Baba Custard Powder, were also found unsatisfactory in laboratory.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

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