E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Newly-hatched rare Indian bustard chick gets 50-strong guard

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AHMEDABAD: Fifty wildlife officers are now the devoted guardians of a newly-hatched great Indian bustard chick, born after a marathon road trip to provide a fertilised egg for the critically endangered bird, officials said on Tuesday.

The birds, metre-tall desert dwellers, have plummeted in number over the past 25 years, with only around 150 believed to remain in the wild.

They are threatened by feral dogs, habitat encroachment, and collisions with power lines in areas now increasingly used for vast solar projects. It was the first chick hatched succesfully in the state of Gujarat for a decade.

“The hatching... is rare and momentous occasion for our conservation efforts,” Gujarat state conservation officer Dheeraj Mittal said. “But the real challenge begins now,” he added. “We have teams of about 50 people monitoring the movement of the mother bird, around the clock.” The bird is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

India’s Supreme Court had ordered power lines be buried in key breeding zones after bustards were killed in collisions.

The government, however, successfully petitioned to overturn the ruling, arguing it would hinder renewable energy targets. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said a “jumpstart approach” was used to provide an egg for the three birds — all female — that made up the last population in the desert grasslands of Kutch.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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