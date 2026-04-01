E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Gul Plaza Judicial Commission seeks SBCA’s comment on enforcement of building regulations

Ishaq Tanoli Published
Paramilitary personnel walk past charred remains of the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi on Jan 22, 2026. — AFP/File
Paramilitary personnel walk past charred remains of the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi on Jan 22, 2026. — AFP/File
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KARACHI: The Gul Plaza Judicial Commission on Tuesday directed the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to inform it what the role of SBCA was in implementing and supervising the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations (KBTPR) 2002.

The single-member commission headed by Justice Agha Faisal of the Sindh High Court has been tasked with ascertaining the causes as well as circumstances leading to the tragedy and to probe into building approvals, lease extension and construction violations, as well as to assess prevention and firefighting arrangements at the ground-plus-three-storey building.

After examining the record, it directed the SBCA DG to respond to the queries and furnish the requisite legal clarification and supporting documents.

“Which authority, under the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulations 2002, is legally responsible to ensure compliance of the said regulations in respect of buildings such as Gul Plaza”, it added.

The commission also asked the DG what the role of the SBCA is in implementing, supervising and enforcing the KBTPR and to clarify the same with reference to the relevant provisions of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979 and the regulations.

After reviewing the comments/submissions and subsequent interrogatory responses, the commission also directed the KMC municipal commissioner to clarify whether the KMC or any of its predecessors had ever granted approval for any change in the purpose or use of the plot on which the Gul Plaza was built.

It asked both the officials to ensure that their replies/submissions are submitted before the commission by April 1 (today).

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Pakistan

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

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