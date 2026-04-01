Silence, stigma delay autism support, say experts

KARACHI: Emphasising that autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition and not a disease, experts at a programme on Tuesday said the late identification of affected children, lack of support available to their families, and misconceptions are major barriers to the effective recovery process.

The media roundtable — Rethinking Autism Spectrum Disorder Support — at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) opened with a question that framed the entire discussion: therapies are important, but are they enough on their own?

“The biggest challenge we face is not just late diagnosis. It is the silence around it,” said Prof Shahnaz Ibrahim, Profe­ssor and Section Head of Pae­diatric Neurology at AKUH.

“Families come to us not knowing what autism spectrum disorder is, not knowing what support exists, and in many cases having been told to wait and see. That window of time is precious, and we cannot afford to lose it,” she said, adding that early identification and intervention significantly improve developmental outcomes, communication skills, and quality of life for children.

Early diagnosis and community support key to improving outcomes, moot told

According to experts, the causes of autism are multifactorial, encompassing genetic and environmental influences. Early signs include limited eye contact, delayed speech or language development, low response to one’s name being called, and limited social engagement or play.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, they said approximately one in 127 children globally is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

In Pakistan, they pointed out, national surveillance data remain limited, but increasing numbers of children are being identified through clinical services, particularly in urban centres.

An ongoing study at AKUH, in which 5,445 children were screened, found that many cases are concentrated in middle-income settings, pointing to gaps in awareness and access across income groups.

Panellists noted that misconceptions surrounding autism spectrum disorder remain a significant barrier, stressing that it is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition, not a disease, and is not caused by vaccines, poor parenting, screen time alone, or spiritual factors.

The condition, they explained, affects brain development related to communication, social interaction and behaviour, and its signs can appear as early as the first year of life.

A key message to emerge from the discussion was that intervention must extend beyond the clinic. Drawing on the F-words of child development, a framework rooted in the WHO International Class­ification of Functioning, panellists emphasised that therapy is only one part of the picture, and that inclusive education, peer connection, family well-being, and community participation are equally essential.

“We want parents to know that early action changes outcomes,” said Dr Sidra Kaleem, Associate Professor at the Section of Paediatric Neurology, AKUH.

“Supporting a child with autism spectrum disorder is not the responsibility of the clinic alone. It requires the family, the school, and the community to work together. That is the only approach that truly works.”

Panellists called on schools, healthcare providers, and policymakers to prioritise routine developmental screening, expand access to trained specialists beyond major urban centres, and create environments where families feel safe to seek help without fear of stigma or judgement.

Senior psychiatrist Dr Maryum Azher, clinical psychologist Rizwana Sheikh and senior therapist Hina Kasim also spoke.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026