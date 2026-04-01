Two rescued after falling into water channel

KARACHI: A young man and his minor son were rescued from a water line of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) in Ghaghar Phatak on Tuesday, rescue officials said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that three-year-old Riaz slipped and fell into the exposed water line. Seeing this, his father, Saddam, jumped in to save him.

He said the incident occurred at the same water line where, a few days ago, a 12-year-old girl, Sanam, had drowned.

He added that residents were aware of the previous incident and immediately infor­med the rescue team. The team responded and, after a search operation, first recovered the child about three to four kilometres from the point where he had fallen. The father was subsequently rescued.

They were both shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, a man was found shot dead in Surjani Town on Tuesday.

Police said that the bullet-riddled body of a man, identified as Jam Saif, 42, was recovered from a house in Taiser Town. He appeared to have died two to three days ago.

Area SHO Sohail Khaskheli said the victim had two wives. One was in his native town of Rahim Yar Khan, while the second had left him in the last week of Ramazan and shifted to her parents’ home in Quaidabad. He had been living alone in a single room, where unidentified suspect(s) shot him dead.

He worked as a broker at an estate agency in the area. However, he was struggling financially and could not pay the rent for the single-room house.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026