Mirpurkhas BISE controller dismissed over result tampering

KARACHI: The Sindh government has dismissed from service Controller of Examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mirpurkhas, Anwar Aleem Khanzada over tampering with matric and intermediate results and the “issuance of thousands of fake certificates”.

Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu also announced that 1,068 matric and 1,471 intermediate mark sheets and certificates issued between 2021 and 2025 had been cancelled.

In a statement, the minister said that an inquiry report prepared in February proved large-scale tampering in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) results.

Mr Rahu said that Anwar Khanzada neither responded to the show-cause notice nor appeared for a personal hearing, after which he was dismissed.

He added that investigations are also ongoing against other officers and agents involved in this matter.

The issue came to light following the arrest of some junior officials, who reportedly told the police that certain board officials had allegedly issued thousands of fake matriculation certificates to a number of people including Afghan nationals between 2021 and 2025 so that they could fulfil the key requirement to obtain computerised national identity cards and domiciles.

The provincial government had formed a high-level inquiry committee headed by Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri and comprising University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Imamuddin Khoso and BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Chairman Professor Asif Ali Memon.

It may be recalled that recently the Mirpurkhas police had claimed to have unearth alleged widespread corruption at the BISE. They arrested a board official who allegedly confessed that thousands of fake matriculation certificates were issued from 2021 to 2025 after taking bribes reportedly ranged from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000.

He alleged that matriculation certificates were also issued to Afghan nationals to help them obtain Pakistani domiciles and national identity cards.

He said four private schools and colleges were involved in the fake certificate racket, which was allegedly facilitated by certain politicians, bureaucrats and journalists.

He also disclosed that between 7,000 and 8,000 students annually received extra or passing marks through bribery.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026