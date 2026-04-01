E-Paper | July 10, 2026

SAU to upgrade infrastructure, environment of Umerkot campus

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, would significantly upgrade infrastructure and academic environment of its Umerkot campus following the handover of Umerkot Public School buildings to the university.

The decision was taken at a high-level academic and administrative meeting held at the university’s committee room Tuesday, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal.

The meeting reviewed a range of development initiatives, including the improvement of electricity and water supply, renovation of existing buildings, provision of agricultural land for students’ practical fieldwork, restoration of smart classrooms, enhancement of hostel facilities, strengthening of the solar energy system and expansion of plantation and landscaping across the campus.

The vice chancellor (VC) said the uplift of Umerkot campus reflected SAU’s commitment to expand quality higher education and research opportunities in the underserved regions particularly Thar and adjoining areas. He noted that improved academic facilities and field-based learning would enable students to acquire practical knowledge and skills within their local context.

He said that the university planned to introduce new academic programmes, professional training and research initiatives in key areas such as agriculture, water management and climate resilience to empower the youth of Thar. Those measures, he added, would contribute to socio-economic development, job creation and sustainable growth in the region.

Pro VC Dr Ziaul Hassan Shah presented a detailed briefing on campus, highlighting its challenges, requirements and achievements. He informed participants about the plans to launch new academic departments and strengthen the examination system.

The meeting was attended by deans Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi and Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Planning Mohammad Ashraf Rustmani and others.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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