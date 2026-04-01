‘Indefinite closure’ of Sukkur’s historical St. Saviour’s High School, College stirs unrest

THE building of St. Saviour’s High School in Sukkur.—APP

SUKKUR: The historical St. Saviour’s High School and College were hit by a great deal of unrest among their faculty and students on Tuesday when they received the shocking reports about an indefinite closure of the twin institution.

Although Pastor Waris, who is currently looking after the charge of principal, denied ‘permanent closure’ of the school and college, there have been such rumors over the last several months causing an unending uncertainty.

The unrest heightened on Tuesday when the institution’s administration announced its unscheduled closure from April 1 to 10 and the faculty was told to declare the final exam results.

Panicked teachers refused to submit the results to the administration before they could be declared in front of students and their parents turned up on Tuesday to hear the same.

Faculty, students disbelieve administration’s denial; results withheld in protest

They took the 10-day closure as the prelude to a permanent shut down of the school and college.

The faculty was seen arguing with Pastor Waris, who had to strive hard to convince them that no decision had been taken yet in this regard.

As soon as the faculty withheld the results and held a protest demonstration, students and parents, as well as the staff, also joined them.

Speaking to media personnel, who arrived to cover the protest, the teachers and staff poured their heart out, accusing the administration of pursuing flawed policies leading to the ‘closure’ of this historical seat of learning.

They also appeared worried about their outstanding salaries and perks for which, according to them, there has been no word from the administration so far.

Some teachers revealed that they had not been getting their salaries for six months.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters kept raising slogans outside the school’s building.

“We do not accept this [permanent closure] decision, which is why we have not submitted the final exam results in protest,” the teachers said.

They urged the Sindh government and the Sukkur district administration to take over and run the institution in order to bring an end the uncertainty and unrest among all stakeholders.

Parents of students also expressed concern over the academic future of their children.

When they approached Pastor Waris for his help, he categorically denied that the institution was being closed for good. He pacified the students and their parents by assuring them that the withheld results would now be announced on April 10, i.e. after Easter.

APP ads: It was only on March 13, that the Diocese of Hyderabad, Church of Pakistan, had clarified that the administration had decided to temporarily close St. Saviour’s High School “for renovation and construction of a new block due to the old building’s deteriorating condition and modern needs”.

The church administration stated that the school would reopen after completion of the process. “The administration condemns rumors and misinformation about the school,” it said, adding that the building was not being sold. It reiterated its commitment to protecting church properties.

It, however, offered its cooperation in students’ admission to other schools in Sukkur in order to help them maintain their education.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026