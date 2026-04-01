E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Spurs appoint De Zerbi as manager

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LONDON: Tottenham Ho­t­spur have appointed Ita­lian Roberto De Zerbi as their manager on a long-term contract, the club said on Tue­sday.

Tottenham have turned to former Brighton & Hove Albion manager De Zerbi to salvage a dreadful season which is in danger of ending in relegation from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

“Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now,” Spurs Sport­ing Director Johan Lange said in a club statement.

“He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League.”

The London club, who won the Europa League last term, are one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone after 31 games, having not won in the league since December.

De Zerbi’s first game will be at Sunderland on April 12, by which time Spurs could have slipped into the bottom three.

He succeeds Croatian Igor Tudor, who departed by mutual agreement on Sunday after seven games as interim manager following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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