E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Fakhar gets two-match ban for ball tampering

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League has banned Lahore Qalandars’ batter Fakhar Zaman for two matches of the ongoing edition after finding him guilty of tampering with the ball, which is an offence of Level-3, during the PSL match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

“Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two PSL matches after he was found guilty of a Level-3 offence for breaching Art­icle 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Play­ers and Player Support Per­sonnel during the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kin­gs match on Sunday, March 29, at the Gaddafi Stadium,” a press release issued by the PSL said on Tuesday, adding that the PCB has endorsed the decision.

Fakhar had two hearings with match referee Roshan Mahanama during which the cricketer plea­ded not guilty. However, on Tues­day, Mahanama announced the decision, banning him for two matches.

“On-field umpires Shahid Saikat, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, TV umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed levelled the charge. Fakhar denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing in accordance with the Code of Conduct,” the press release stated.

“Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evide­nce and providing an opp­­o­rtunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalan­dars captain Shah­een Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana and team manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing,” the release added.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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