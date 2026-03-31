E-Paper | July 10, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Bill passes

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KARACHI: Parliament on Friday [March 30] approved the Finance Bill for the next financial year. The two Budgetary provisions which remain to receive the approval of the House are the Sales Tax Amendment Bill and the supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal year closing today [March 31]. These provisions are scheduled to come before the House today. Only three of the 17 tabled amendments were moved by two members from the Opposition benches but were rejected by the House.

Finance Minister Ghulam Mohammad in a reassuring speech told Parliament on Friday that the Central Government were fully aware of East Pakistan’s needs and were “second to none” in appreciating the difficulties of the province.

The impression that East Pakistan’s share in the National Plan totalled Rs 53 crore only, he said, was wrong. Rs 55 crore were allotted to the province out of a total of Rs 138 crore (the Punjab Rs 35 crore; Sind Rs 21 crore; NWFP 17 crore and Baluchistan 48 lakhs). The remainder was yet to be allotted. In spite of many … difficulties that beset the Central Government in past three years they had done “much” to repair the harm done to East Pakistan, he claimed. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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