From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Raise in prices

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly tonight [March 30] debated for nearly four hours five adjournment motions relating to the increase in the prices of gas and cement, power rates, railway and PIA fares and freight rates. Finance Minister Rana Hanif [and other officials] … justified the increases on the ground that they were necessary to mobilise internal resources to finance massive economic development programmes and reduce dependence on external loans and assistance. The Opposition Members, led by Mian Mahmud Ali Kasuri, thought that these increases may ... hit the common man. Convincingly defending the increases the Ministers and other members of the Treasury Benches … [said] the increases will not hit the common man at all, but will serve as deflationary measures. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff rep­­o­r­­ter], Pakistani and ... Arab students in Ka­­r­a­chi took out a procession yesterday [March 30] to protest against the Israeli occupation of Arab land and holy places of Islam. The procession was sponsored ... by the Pales­tinian Liberation Organisation [and other groups] … to observe ‘anti-Zionism Day’.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026